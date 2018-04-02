April Snow Showers Make for Potentially Slippery Commute

NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologists Bill Henley and Brittney Shipp are tracking April snow showers hitting our neighborhoods Monday morning. What you see, depends on where you live.

These April showers include snow. The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert until 9 a.m. for the potential of a slippery commute.

The fast-moving system arrived early Monday morning. In the Lehigh Valley they saw mostly steady snow while neighborhoods closer to Philadelphia saw a mix of snow and rain.

Snow began sticking to colder surfaces like grass and cars in neighborhoods north and west of Philadelphia before daybreak. There were also some slick spots reported on area roads.



Some schools made the decision to open late Monday, including some large suburban districts like Pennridge and Quakertown. (Click here for the full list of school closings and delays.)

Snow falling depended on how quickly temps dipped to around freezing. By 6:20 a.m. the temperature hovered just above freezing in Philadelphia.

EXPECTED SNOW TOTALS (For Grassy Surfaces)

2 to 4+ inches - North and west suburbs, Central New Jersey, Lehigh Valley, Poconos

Trace to 2 inches - Philadelphia, immediate suburbs, northern Delaware, South Jersey

Trace of snow - Jersey Shore, southern and coastal Delaware

While it won't be a huge amount of snow, it is hitting during the toughest time to start a week, the Monday morning commute. It could fall hard enough at times to cause potentially slushy road conditions and restricted visibility during the commute.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Worst Conditions: Until 10 a.m. Monday

Impacts: Low visibility, some slushy roads



The snow will mostly stick to grassy/cooler surfaces, but roads will be wet and potentially slippery. Any periodic heavier bursts of snow could accumulate on roads and lead to a bit of slush. Fortunately, warm spring temperatures we’ve seen have made roads warm so the melt factor is high.

The system will move out quickly from west to east midday Monday. Highs should push into the mid-40s. Temperatures will rise to the low 50s Tuesday with a chance of showers. Wednesday temperatures will reach the mid-60s but a few gusty thunderstorms are also expected. Fortunately the Phillies home opener on Thursday will be mostly sunny though highs will only be in the upper 40s.