 NBC10 First Alert Weather: From Sunshine to an Inch-Plus of Rain as Temps Hover in the 60s - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

NBC10 First Alert Weather: From Sunshine to an Inch-Plus of Rain as Temps Hover in the 60s

By Bill Henley

10 PHOTOS

3 hours ago

The workweek is off to a beautiful start, with a continuation of the sunny weather we enjoyed this past weekend but rain is on the horizon.
More Photo Galleries
Comcast Cares Day Volunteers Clean Up Bartram's Garden
Photos Capture Special Moments From Barbara Bush's Funeral
Connect With Us
AdChoices