How Much Snow Has Fallen Where You Are?

How much snow has fallen in your neighborhood? April showers brought snow to northern and western neighborhoods early Monday.
The National Weather Service has put out its measurements of how much snow has fallen (in inches). Note: These totals could be updated throughout the day. Refresh this page for updates.
This page was most recently updated just before 9:11 a.m. Monday
Pennsylvania
Berks County
- Bechtelsville - 3
- Boyertown - 5.5
- Huffs Church - 4.8
- Morgantown - 2.7
- Reading - 1
Bucks County
- Richboro - 1
- Quakertown - 4
Chester County
- Parkesburg - 0.5
Lehigh County
- South Allentown - 3.6
- Emmaus - 4
- Fogelsville - 3
- Germansville - 3
- New Smithville - 5
- New Tripoli - 3.8
Northampton County
- Forks Township - 4.2
- Hellertown - 2.9
- Martins Creek - 3.5
- Upper Nazareth Township - 4.7
- Walnutport - 4.5
Poconos Area
- Bartonsville - 6.7
- Lower Towamensing - 5
- Stroudsburg - 3
- Tobyhanna - 5.5
New Jersey
Mercer County
- Ewing - 0.6
- Yardville - 0.5
