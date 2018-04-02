How Much Snow Has Fallen Where You Are? - NBC 10 Philadelphia
How Much Snow Has Fallen Where You Are?

These are the latest totals for communities across Pennsylvania & parts of New Jersey

By NBC10 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 45 minutes ago

    Mark Sestok

    How much snow has fallen in your neighborhood? April showers brought snow to northern and western neighborhoods early Monday.

    The National Weather Service has put out its measurements of how much snow has fallen (in inches). Note: These totals could be updated throughout the day. Refresh this page for updates. 

    This page was most recently updated just before 9:11 a.m. Monday

    Pennsylvania

    Berks County

    • Bechtelsville - 3
    • Boyertown - 5.5
    • Huffs Church - 4.8
    • Morgantown - 2.7
    • Reading - 1

    Bucks County

    • Richboro - 1 
    • Quakertown - 4

    Chester County

    • Parkesburg - 0.5

    Lehigh County

    • South Allentown - 3.6
    • Emmaus - 4
    • Fogelsville - 3
    • Germansville - 3
    • New Smithville - 5
    • New Tripoli - 3.8

    Northampton County

    • Forks Township - 4.2
    • Hellertown - 2.9
    • Martins Creek - 3.5
    • Upper Nazareth Township - 4.7
    • Walnutport - 4.5

    Poconos Area

    • Bartonsville - 6.7
    • Lower Towamensing - 5
    • Stroudsburg - 3
    • Tobyhanna - 5.5

    New Jersey

    Mercer County

    • Ewing - 0.6
    • Yardville - 0.5

    Click here to share you snow photos.

      

