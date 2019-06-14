Bourdain's Home State Honors Late Chef With NJ Food Trail

The food trail includes spots like Fort Lee's Hiram's Roadstand, known for their famous hot dogs, and Frank's Deli in Asbury Park. NBC 4 New York's Adam Kuperstein reports.

As Anthony Bourdain once said, “to know Jersey is to love her.”

Now, a year after his death, the esteemed chef's home state of New Jersey is returning the love with the launch of a food trail in his name. The trail, opening Thursday, features 10 local restaurants Bourdain visited on his CNN travel series "Parts Unknown."

It was started through legislation by New Jersey State Assembly Members Paul Moriarty, Carol Murphy and Angela McKnight that called on the State Tourism Division to fund it.

"A designated trail of Bourdain’s favorite dining spots is a fitting way to honor the memory of one of New Jersey’s best known chefs," Murphy said in a statement. "Anthony’s triumphal story impacted so many people, and his love for New Jersey never wavered, so it is appropriate that we celebrate his legacy by creating this trail."

Remembering Anthony Bourdain

Reporter Lauren Scala recalls eating through New York City with the now-late chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain. (Published Thursday, June 13, 2019)

The trail kicked off with a ceremony Thursday morning at Hiram’s Roadstand in Fort Lee. Other restaurants on the trail include Kubel’s in Barnegat Light, Dock’s Oyster House in Atlantic City, and Donkey’s Place in Camden.