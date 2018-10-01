Amtrak Refuses to Say How Many Delaware Jobs Were Cut After Audit - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Amtrak Refuses to Say How Many Delaware Jobs Were Cut After Audit

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Amtrak Refuses to Say How Many Delaware Jobs Were Cut After Audit
    Getty Images
    Pero no solo los aviones se verán afectados por los efectos del huracán Florence. Amtrak, la línea de trenes, emitió una alerta en sus servicios para sus líneas que atraviesan el sureste de EEUU. Algunos trenes programados desde Washington DC, hacia el sur, han sido cancelados. Quienes estén afectados por estas medidas, pueden llamar al 800-872-7245.

    Months after a government audit recommended Amtrak reduce its number of train mechanics in Delaware, the passenger rail company has confirmed the state's workforce was reduced.

    But, The News Journal reports, it won't say how many jobs were cut or when.

    Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said the reduction happened after the government-owned company purchased new locomotives requiring less maintenance, but didn't provide further details.

    According to the April inspector general report, Delaware had 470 workers. Woods says that number is now around 400, but wouldn't confirm if the difference was all a result of cuts.

    Two of Amtrak's three heavy maintenance facilities are in Delaware. The report said the company could save $3 million a year by cutting ``excess'' staff.

    Amtrak posted a net loss of $969 million in 2017.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices