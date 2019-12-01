Girl, 15, Found Safe After Apparent Abduction in Stolen Pennsylvania Police SUV - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Girl, 15, Found Safe After Apparent Abduction in Stolen Pennsylvania Police SUV

The girl was abducted in a stolen 2014 Nanticoke Police Department Ford Interceptor with registration number MG5473H, police said.

By NBC10 Staff

Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    WBRE
    Nanticoke Police SUV

    A 15-year-old girl from northeastern Pennsylvania is safe after state police said she was abducted on Sunday by a man driving a stolen police department SUV.

    Pennsylvania State Police issued a statewide Amber Alert for drivers to be on the lookout for the stolen 2014 Nanticoke Police Department Ford Interceptor with registration number MG5473H.

    The girl was taken by a 20-year-old man from the area of Nanticoke High School in Luzerne County, police said. Nanticoke is just south of Wilkes Barre.

    State police told NBC station WBRE that the girl was located around 10:45 p.m. Her condition was not clear, but police said she is safe. It's not immediately known what happened to the alleged abductor and the police car.

      

