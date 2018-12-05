What to Know About 80 people reported feeling ill and up to 20 were hospitalized after bear spray was released at a New Jersey Amazon facility.

A spokesperson for the town of Robbinsville says the third-floor south entrance was evacuated.

Workers' primary complaint was difficulty breathing; Amazon didn't immediately return a call seeking comment on the matter

As many as 80 employees at an Amazon warehouse in New Jersey were sickened Wednesday after a can of bear repellent spray fell off a shelf and discharged.

Seventeen of those workers have been sent to hospitals, according to the local fire department. The workers said they were having trouble breathing and felt a burning sensation in their eyes and throats.

A triage station was set up outside and multiple ambulances reported to the warehouse, which is on New Canton Way in Robbinsville, Mercer County, according to the Robbinsville Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 3786.

Robbinsville town spokesman John Nalbone said that the first reports came in around 8:50 a.m.

One wing of the 1.3-million-square-foot facility was evacuated. The incident happened on the third floor, officials said.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The company sells multiple brands of bear repellent on its site in can sizes as big as 10 ounces.

Bear spray contains ingredients similar to pepper sprays used for personal defense, and is regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency.

This is a developing story and will be updated.