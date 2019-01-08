A look at the 2300 South Street Amazon pickup location.

Philadelphia’s second Amazon-branded pickup center has opened just blocks from posh Rittenhouse Square.

The Amazon pickup location opened Tuesday morning at 2300 South Street on the Grays Ferry Triangle in the Southwest Center City neighborhood.

The pickup spot where customers can return pickup boxes, hold packages or return unwanted items is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. It features a half dozen parking spots and Amazon associates and kiosks, Amazon spokeswoman Alyssa Bronikowski said.

The only other Amazon pickup center in Philly is located in University City.

The location, which NBC10 was one of the first media entities to tell you about, comes to a lot that once was a theater and more recently a Green Drop location.

Go to the Amazon website for details on secure pickup and returns.