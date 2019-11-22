Charm Sullivan, 17-years-old, was brutally attacked by at least four boys Wednesday night after she refused to give them free food.

A Philadelphia McDonald’s worker brutally attacked and beaten unconscious by a group of teen boys said she wouldn't risk her job because a group of kids wanted free food.

Charm Sullivan was beaten unconscious Wednesday by other teenagers at her job inside a McDonald's in the Hunting Park section of North Philadelphia. She said the same group of guys are always coming into the fast food store.

On Wednesday, one of the kids even jumped behind the counter, Sullivan told NBC10 in an interview. (Watch her full interview in the video above.)

"I'm not giving them no free food," she said. "They come in there all the time."

The teen boys then attacked her and followed her when she tried to escape and go to the bathroom, Sullivan said.

The beating spilled outside where Sullivan was later found unconscious between two cars in the restaurant’s parking lot.

Sullivan's cousin shared photos of her cousin whose right eye and lips were bruised and swollen.

NBC10 visited the McDonald’s Thursday night. A manager at the restaurant refused to talk to us.

Sullivan added that no one inside the McDonald's, including her co-workers, called 911 during the attack.

Philadelphia police are searching for the teens involved in the attack. They have not yet released descriptions of the attackers.