Allentown Woman With Measles Ordered Quarantined In Her Home

An Allentown woman became the city's first person in two decades to be court-ordered to stay home — and away from others — because of a measles infection.

A Lehigh County judge ordered Tamika Brown to remain quarantined in her home until Nov. 3 because of her measles. Brown had previously refused medical directives to stay away from others, according to an Allentown spokesman.

The city's Health Bureau told five city residents to remain quarantined until dates ranging from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3 because of concerns over a measles outbreak.

Brown apparently refused, so the city's health director Vicky Kistler went before Common Pleas President Judge Edward Reibman. Brown called into the court on Monday for the hearing.

Reibman ordered that Brown "be isolated at her residence through the earlier of Nov. 3, or until the Allentown Health Bureau concludes Ms. Brown is non-communicable."

The judge also said in his order that the city Health Bureau "shall be responsible for providing provisions to Ms. Brown for food, water, medical care and other necessities as Ms. Brown may reasonably require during such quarantine period."

The Allentown city spokesman said none of the five quarantined people had shown any symptoms of measles as of Monday.

He added that Kistler, the health director, said Brown's court-ordered quarantine is the first in about two decades.

Attempts to reach Brown were unsuccessful.