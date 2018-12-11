Woman, 95, Freezes to Death in Lehigh Valley Home

An elderly woman died from exposure to cold temperatures in her Lehigh Valley home.

Jeanette Wintz, 95, was found dead in her home Sunday night after prolonged exposure to “cold ambient air temperatures within her residence” in Allentown, Lehigh County coroner Scott Grim announced Tuesday.

Deputy Coroner Craig Hanzl ruled Wintz’s death an accident caused by complications of hypothermia.

Temperatures in Allentown late Saturday afternoon were at 32 degrees. Overnight into Sunday the low fell into the low 20s and remained around or below the freezing mark into Sunday night when Wintz was found.

Wintz was last heard from over the weekend.

The reasoning for the heater not being on wasn’t clear.

Anyone in need of help to heat their home can contact Pennsylvania’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Lehigh County also offers an array of heating assistance programs and heating centers. Click here for info.