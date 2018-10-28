Two women are dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting outside an apartment in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Latricia Ezell, 52, and Ashley Campfield, 29, were both in the parking lot outside an apartment building on the 900 block of North 5th Street around 6:12 p.m. Sunday when a gunman opened fire, striking them both.

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested a suspect though they have not yet revealed his or her identity. They also have not revealed what led to the shooting. Investigators say it appears to be realted to a family disturbance.