Massive Fire Destroys Vacant Warehouse in Allentown

Firefighters are battling a large fire that destroyed a vacant warehouse in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Sunday evening.

The four-alarm fire started at a warehouse on North 15th Street around 6:30 p.m. No serious injuries have been reported.

The warehouse was once home to a garment manufacturer, according to Nat Hyman, a real estate developer who purchased the property more than two years ago.

Former occupants left trailer loads of trash inside the building, according to Hyman. Hyman told NBC10 they were supposed to start cleaning the building Monday and there was a plan to renovate it and turn it into an apartment complex.

Hyman said the building is a total loss and it was not insured since it's a vacant property.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire. Hyman believes it was arson because he shut off the power to the building in June.

Hyman said someone previously broke into the building in May and started a fire though the damage was minor compared to Sunday.

