Allentown Fire Chief and Award-Winning K9 to Retire

Allentown Fire Chief Lee T. Laubach Jr. is set to retire from the department next month along with his K9 partner Judge.

“Lee has been an outstanding chief. He has managed what I believe to be an extremely talented department,” Allentown Mayor Ray O’Connell said.

Chief Laubaugh retires after 25 years of service, his partner Judge has served eight years.

In 2010, Laubach was named the department’s Firefighter of the Year.

Judge is retiring after performing more than 550 fire investigations. Judge was the 2016 American Humane Hero Dog winner for the Arson Dog Category.

An interim chief will be appointed upon Laubach’s retirement, the department said.