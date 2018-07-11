One of SEPTA's new ACS-64 train locomotives rolls into the transit agency's Chestnut Hill East regional rail station in Philadelphia on July 11, 2018.

Tired of overcrowded cabins on SEPTA’s Regional Rail? The transit agency is looking to improve efficiency and capacity with the introduction of 15 new locomotives.

On Wednesday, SEPTA executives gathered with Siemans representatives to introduce the inaugural service operation of the new ACS-64 locomotives. The new additions will allow SEPTA to expand upon its current fleet while replacing eight of their aging trains.

The last AEM-7 model locomotives in the country will be shut down thanks to this upgrade.

SEPTA’s new vehicles are designed to improve reliability and increase service availability.

"SEPTA’s Regional Rail Ridership has grown by more than 50 percent over the last 15 years," SEPTA General Manager Jeffrey Knueppel said in a press release. "The addition of these new Siemens ACS-64 locomotives is critical for SEPTA to expand capacity and meet the needs of our riders."

The purchase of the new trains are thanks to Pennsylvania’s transportation funding bill, Act 89.

"Without Act 89, long-needed fleet upgrades like this simply would not be possible," SEPTA Board Chairman Pasquale Deon Sr. said. "These are the types of projects that keep people, goods and services moving and are critical to the growth and economic vitality of the region and the state."

Similar locomotives available in other regions have reduced delay incidents by 25 percent, and reduced delay times by 30 percent.

For more information about these improvements, visit SEPTA’s website.

