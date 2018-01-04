Dangerous cold moves into the area and it will last for days. NBC10 First Alert chief meteorologist Tammie Souza has your first alert forecast.

What to Know Life-threatening cold air will freeze the region over a 60 hour stretch lasting through Sunday morning.

Wind chills will make it feel between minus-10 and minus-20 degrees over the weekend.

Philadelphia could set a record low temperature on Saturday or Sunday. It has not been zero degrees or lower since 1994.

After a massive winter storm pummeled the Philadelphia region for more than 20 hours and induced a blizzard at the Jersey Shore, a new weather woe is about to envelop our neighborhoods: life-threatening cold.



Temperatures plummeted into single digit territory as the sun set Thursday. The low in Philadelphia on Friday is forecast at 7 degrees, but brutal winds will make the air feel as low as minus-15 degrees.

At those levels, hypothermia and frost bite can set in quickly, so it's important that people (and their pets) limit time and activities outside.

The frigid air will last for more than 60 hours and we could set a record low temperature of zero degrees or below on either Saturday or Sunday. Wind chills could again dip to minus-20 degrees. The last time the official temperature in Philadelphia was zero degrees or below was on Jan. 9, 1994 when Philadelphia International Airport recorded minus-5 degrees.

By Sunday afternoon, the cold air will break away from dangerous territory.

This protracted Arctic blast comes on the heels of the powerful, 1,000 mile wide nor'easter that underwent "bombogenesis" in the Atlantic Ocean. The storm lashed Atlantic City, New Jersey and surrounding towns with blizzard conditions.

Light, crystalline snow formed drifts more than a foot high in some towns. Official snowfall readings ranged from 17-inches in Cape May Court House, New Jersey to 4.5-inches in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Gusty winds will continue to blow snow down streets through Thursday night making it appear as if it's still snowing.



Any snow left over is expected to quickly harden into a sheet of ice. If you try to shovel, take extra care not to overexert yourself. Watch your step while walking down the sidewalks as well as rock salt isn't as effective at such low temperatures.



TIMING

Dangerous Cold – Thursday night through Sunday morning



FORECAST

FRI: Bitter cold, gusty winds. Low 7 / High 16 (wind chill -2 to -15)

SAT: Dangerous, bitter cold with gusty winds. Low 4 / High 12

SUN: Partly sunny, still bitterly cold. Low -1 / High 22



