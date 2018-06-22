Adventure Aquarium Celebrates the Re-Opening of Penguin Park

African penguins are a marine species typically found in seas within 25 miles of shore, according to zoo officials.

Adventure Aquarium is officially reopening Penguin Park this weekend after a year-long refurbishment.

Aquarium members will get first crack to party with the penguins during events 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. Non-members also are welcome to visit the penguins and their new habitat during regular hours.

Guests attending the weekend celebrations will also enjoy the debut of this winter's penguin hatchlings and Philadelphia Eagles namesakes, Carson and Nick.



Penguin Park, the aquarium’s outdoor African penguin exhibit, showcases Penguin Island, a newly remodeled habitat for the flightless birds that resemble the beaches and cliffs found in their home in Africa. The renovated space also includes a 20-foot underwater viewing area where guests can watch the birds swim and dive.

They will be able to watch the penguins play during bubble time. One dollar throwback concession prices and Rita’s Water Ice samples will be available for members as they enjoy the special events. The evening will close with a Hippo Bedtime show and a DJ Dance party.