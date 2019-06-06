Meet Rhys Hoskins’ Dog and Adopt a Pet at the Phillies Game

Fans will have the opportunity to meet some of the PSPCA’s adoptable puppies and kittens in the First Base Plaza.

You can spend your Friday night watching baseball, petting some puppies and kittens and supporting a charity.

The Phillies Wives are hosting their annual Save a Pet at the Park event with the Pennsylvania SPCA during Friday’s game against the Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins’ fiancé, Jayme Bermudez, will be there with the couple’s puppy, Rookie, who fans can take a picture with.

There will be stations at all entrances to the ballpark for people to donate pet blankets and toys for the PSCPA.

You can also buy signed baseballs throughout the weekend, with the proceeds benefiting the PSPCA.

