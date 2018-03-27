Adam Sandler Offered Matzos for Life to Pen Passover Song

Manischewitz really wants Adam Sandler to write a Passover song, and the Jewish food giant says it's prepared a "suite" offer to get him inspired — a hotel room in New Jersey stacked with gefilte fish, matzo and other unleavened things to nosh.

Not only that. The company offered to give Sandler its product free for life if he would once again put on his yarmulke and compose a follow-up to his hit Hanukkah song for Passover.

Manischewitz's food-for-song marketing stunt offer is "absolutely for real," according to Nicholas Gustaitis with the public relations firm BML. Gustaitis said a letter outlining the offer was sent to Sandler's representative and should have arrived this week.

A photo from the "suite" Passover deal.

Photo credit: Michael Scicolone/The Manischewitz Company

"We know it got to their office building," he said.

Sandler’s representative Cindy Guagenti said they haven’t received any correspondence from Manischewitz. She did not answer emailed questions about whether her client would consider the offer.



In the letter, Manischewitz President and CEO David Sugarman boasts the hotel room is "not too shabby."

It's "fully equipped with musical equipment and packed with delicious Manischewitz products including our famous Matzo Ball soup, all the gefilte fish you can eat and plenty of matzo."

Manischewitz's classic concord grape wine is not part of the offer, Gustaitis said.

The hotel room in Parsippany would probably be available as long as Sandler needed it, should he get writer's block. He'd also have a "fairly short commute into New York City," Gustaitis said.

Passover is celebrated this year from sundown on March 30 through April 7. According to Jewish tradition, families eat unleavened bread called matzo during the holiday to remember that their ancestors did not have time for their bread to rise when the ancient Israelites fled slavery in Egypt.





How many boxes of matzo constitute a lifetime supply? Gustaitis said he'd have to look into that.

Of course, Manischewitz is not the only Jewish food king that makes matzo and other Kosher food for the holiday.

There's also Streit's. No word yet on if Streit's was prepared to make a counteroffer to Sandler for a Passover song. Or if they'd have someone else in mind for a parody, perhaps Weird Al.