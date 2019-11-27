Alvin Wyatt, of Pleasantville, New Jersey, is accused of firing into a crowd at a high school football.

A man accused of firing a gun into the crowded bleachers of a New Jersey high school football game, killing a 10-year-old boy, will be held in jail until his trial.

Alvin Wyatt, of Atlantic City, is charged with murder and other offenses stemming from the Nov. 15 shooting at a playoff game in South Jersey.

Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury noted that Wyatt faces life behind bars if convicted.

Micah Tennant, the 10-year-old from Atlantic City died a few days after the shooting.

Tennant was struck in the neck by a bullet on Friday as he sat on bleachers watching a football game between Pleasantville and Camden high schools. He fell into a coma from his injuries while being treated at Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

One of two other people struck by bullets, 27-year-old Ibn Abdullah, allegedly was the intended target, police have said. Abdullah, who allegedly brought a gun to the game, has also been charged in the shooting. A 15-year-old was grazed by a bullet, but has been released from the hospital.

Wyatt was captured in the end zone moments after the shooting by a Pleasantville officer assigned to the game.

Wyatt's attorney did not address his client's guilt or innocence during Wednesday's court hearing in Mays Landing.

The attorney left the courtroom without speaking to reporters. A message seeking comment was left with his office afterward.

The Philadelphia Eagles offered up their stadium to play out the remainder of the game days later.