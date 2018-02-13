Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced a major drug bust this morning that resulted in the arrest of two dealers and the seizure of 7.2 kilos of heroin and fentanyl as well as guns, cash and other paraphernalia.

Two accused drug dealers had enough heroin and fentanyl in a North Philadelphia home to produce 250,000 doses for sale on the street, authorities said Tuesday.

There were 7.2 kilograms of drugs in the North Philly home, State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Tuesday.

Cesar Guzman, 24, and Duagermy Sanchez-Rosario, 30, have been arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver, dealing in proceeds and criminal conspiracy, among other offenses.

They are being held on $1.5 million bail.

"These drug dealers were trafficking an extraordinary amount of heroin, which they were mixing with fentanyl to make it even deadlier," Shapiro said at a press conference. “

He called the bust "250,000 death sentences avoided."

Investigators also seized a loaded handgun, drug bags stamped "Demolition Man," two scales, more than $6,500 in cash and other paraphernalia.

The bust was the result of a month-long investigation, including undercover drug buys, by the Attorney General's office, with assistance from the Philadelphia Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security in Philadelphia.