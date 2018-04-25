Young Boy on Bicycle Hit, Killed by Large Box Truck in New Jersey: Sources - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Young Boy on Bicycle Hit, Killed by Large Box Truck in New Jersey: Sources

By Brian Thompson

Published 2 hours ago

    A young boy riding his bicycle was struck and killed by a large box truck in New Jersey Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell News 4. 

    Neither the name nor exact age of the child has been released; the circumstances surrounding the 1:40 p.m. accident near Lanza and Pleasant avenues in Garfield remain under investigation.

    Chopper 4 over the scene showed a large box truck pulled to the side of the road, caution tape circling it and blocking off the area immediately behind, where officers huddled around a vast blue tent.

    At least a half-dozen law enforcement vehicles were at the scene. Traffic closures and detours were expected in the area as authorities investigated. 

