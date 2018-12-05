Stranger Yells for Boy to Get in Car in Abington, Police Say

What to Know Police are searching for a man who they say yelled for a 9-year-old boy to get in his car.

The incident Tuesday in the parking lot of Highland Elementary School.

The boy rode away on his bike. Police are searching for the suspect.

Police are searching for a man who they say yelled for a young boy to get inside his vehicle in Abington Township, Pennsylvania, Tuesday.

The 9-year-old boy told police he was riding his bike on the basketball courts in the back of Highland Elementary School at 4:15 p.m. when a blue Dodge Charger pulled into the school parking lot.

A man then stepped halfway out of the vehicle and yelled at the boy to, “Get in my car now,” police said. The boy told him no and rode away on his bike.

The man is described as a white male, possibly in his 40s, wearing a camouflage jacket with a black hooded sweatshirt pulled over his head. His vehicle had race car stickers on the side doors, the passenger side had flames running down the side and the driver’s side had black and white checkered flags on it, police said.

The hood of the vehicle also had a large sticker with the numbers “1-2-3” on it, according to investigators.

If you have any information on the incident or suspect please call Abington Police at 267-620-1401 or Detective Lisa Burton at 267-536-1108. You can also email Detective Burton at lburton@abington.org.