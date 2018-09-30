Abington Township Teacher Charged With Sexually Assaulting Student - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Abington Township Teacher Charged With Sexually Assaulting Student

Thomas Kummer, a Latin teacher at Abington Senior High School, was charged Sunday with corruption of a minor, sexual assault of a minor, unlawful contact with a minor and other related offenses.

By David Chang

Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    An Abington Township teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student.

    Thomas Kummer, a Latin teacher at Abington Senior High School, was charged Sunday with corruption of a minor, sexual assault of a minor, unlawful contact with a minor and other related offenses.

    Abington School District Assistant Superintendent Jefferey Fecher announced the charges in a letter to parents. Fecher said school district officials have little information but are coopering with Abington Township Police.

    Kummer was suspended from his teaching position.

    Abington Township police will hold a press conference Monday at 11 a.m. revealing more information on the arrest.

    Parents with any information on Kummer are asked to contact Detective Cindy Pettinato at 267-536-1098.  

      

