An Abington Township teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student.

Thomas Kummer, a Latin teacher at Abington Senior High School, was charged Sunday with corruption of a minor, sexual assault of a minor, unlawful contact with a minor and other related offenses.

Abington School District Assistant Superintendent Jefferey Fecher announced the charges in a letter to parents. Fecher said school district officials have little information but are coopering with Abington Township Police.

Kummer was suspended from his teaching position.

Abington Township police will hold a press conference Monday at 11 a.m. revealing more information on the arrest.

Parents with any information on Kummer are asked to contact Detective Cindy Pettinato at 267-536-1098.