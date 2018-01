An ATM was found in the middle of Rising Sun Avenue. Police guarded the machine until they could figure out how it got there. (Published 5 hours ago)

Philadelphia police searched for answers after an ATM wound up in the middle of a city street.

The damaged money machine was found on its side along Rising Sun Avenue near Robat Street in the Olney neighborhood early Monday.

Officers guarded the machine until they could figure out where it came from and how it got there.

Investigators worked to figure out if the ATM was stolen or fell off a vehicle while being taken in for servicing.