Federal, state and local authorities descended upon two separate scenes in Bucks County Thursday morning. Authorities say the law enforcement presence could be tied to the search for whoever has been setting off explosive devices in the area.

NBC10’s Randy Gyllenhaal captured hazmat crews, state troopers, ATF agents, FBI agents and other authorities at a location along Spinnerstown Road near Sleepy Hollow Road in Milford Township, Pennsylvania around 9 a.m. Police and federal authorities could also be spotted around the same area going in and out of a home about four miles away at Old Bethlehem Pike and Brick Tavern Road.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and Pennsylvania State Police confirmed the searches were part of the ongoing investigation into mysterious explosions in the area. There was an active hazmat situation at the Spinnerstown location while the Brick Road location was deemed safe.

A series of explosions have left craters and rattled nerves throughout upper Bucks County and lower Lehigh County. More than 20 explosions have been reported since early April in Milford Township, Springfield, Richandtown and Nockamixon.

Nockamixon Township resident Nick Zangli found a foot deep hole along Lonely Cottage Road shortly after hearing a blast at his home.

"That's not a natural hole," Zangli said in May tracing his fingers around the edge of the crater as he showed off a picture of it.

Most of the blast have been heard between 1 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

"This is terrorism because everyone around here worries every night," Gary Rosenberger said earlier this month.

No word yet if anyone is being charged. The Bucks County DA is expected to give an update Thursday afternoon.

