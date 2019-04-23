ATF Investigates After Fire at Bethlehem Church

ATF investigators respond after an overnight fire at the Iglesia Pentecostal Church in Bethlehem.

What to Know Fire broke out at the Iglesia Pentecostal Church along Pembroke Road in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, early Tuesday.

No one was hurt and the building remained standing after the blaze.

ATF investigators responded to the scene.

Federal investigators responded to the scene of an overnight church fire in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley early Tuesday.

Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) could be seen looking at the damage left by the fire at the Iglesia Pentecostal Church along Pembroke Road in Bethlehem.

The fire call came in just after midnight, Bethlehem police said. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the standalone building when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames and minimized the damage, police said.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday.

The ATF is commonly called in to investigate fires at houses of worship. The ATF has yet to comment about this investigation.