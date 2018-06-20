If you're looking to add to your family with a furry new addition, this may be the perfect time.

ACCT Philly’s Hunting Park location is waiving adoption fees in hopes of encouraging people to adopt a pet and to clear some much needed space in the shelter.

The shelter is currently at full capacity due to an unusually high number of animals entering its care, ACCT Philly officials said.

Fees will be waived through Sunday, June 24. Anyone interested in adopting or fostering a pet should go to ACCT Philly’s main shelter.