A Taste of Spring in February Brings Record-Breaking Heat

From a snowy Saturday to record high temperatures, the high Tuesday isexpected to break 70 for multiple neighborhoods across the area. Some people already ditched their winter coats as the temperatures start to rise. NBC10’s Pamela Osborne caught up with people in Rittenhouse Square to get their reaction to the warm-up.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team is tracking record warmth Tuesday and Wednesday.

Conditions will warm 25 to 35 degrees above the normal temperatures for this time of year. Average highs are usually around 45 degrees in Philadelphia this time of year.

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, 71 degrees in Georgetown, Delaware and 63 degrees in Mount Pocono set records. By 2 p.m., Atlantic City International Airport (72) and Wilmington (72) also set records.

"Patchy to dense morning fog limited daytime heating for Tuesday afternoon-which means Wednesday will be another 8 to 10 degrees warmer than Tuesday," NBC10 First Alert meteorologist Brittney Shipp said.

Expect areas like Philadelphia, southern Delaware and South Jersey to hit the low 70s Tuesday. This is a forecast where neighborhood weather comes into play as Allentown is expected to just reach the upper 50s for the high.

Wednesday is Warmest Day of the Week.

Look for record-breaking heat on Wednesday. The forecast high is 78 degrees for Philadelphia, giving us an excellent chance to break the standing record high of 72 for the date set back in 1930.

The warmest temperature ever recorded in the month of February in Philadelphia is 79 degrees, also set in 1930. Looks like we will have a decent chance to tie that record as well.

Those at the Jersey shore will feel the warm-up Wednesday, but it will stay in the low 60s there.

40-Degree Drop in Temperatures by Thursday

"Do not get too comfortable! Just as quickly as the warmer air moves in, it’s going to high tail out of here," Shipp said.

You will need your winter coats again on Thursday.

Temperatures will drop from 78 degrees at 4 p.m. Wednesday, down to 38 degrees Thursday at 4 p.m. -- that’s 40 degrees in 24 hours!

The falling temperatures will start just after midnight Thursday morning and continue to plummet during the day.

Stay with NBC10 for the latest on this up-and-down forecast.