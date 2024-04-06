I-95 in Philadelphia is open again after a truck crashed into a bridge on Monday

Northbound lanes on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia have reopened, according to PennDOT.

A portion of I-95 near the Betsy Ross Bridge and Aramingo Avenue was shut down all week after a tractor-trailer crashed into a Conrail bridge over the highway on Monday.

Crews have completed their repair work allowing for the roadway to be reopened.

PennDOT shared the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Truck hits bridge

PennDOT said that an oversized vehicle carrying a large cylinder hit an overhead Conrail bridge on I-95 north just before the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange around 1:30 p.m. No injuries were reported, however, the damage was done.

An investigation began by the Crash Investigation Division of the police department into what happened.

Initially, "I-95 North approaching the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange was reduced to a single lane for several hours while Conrail bridge engineers conducted their inspection to establish an emergency repair plan," PennDOT said.

However, it was later determined that "I-95 North will remain closed for several days approaching the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange while Conrail’s contractor performs the bridge repair," PennDOT said.

The northbound lanes were then entirely blocked starting at 10 p.m. Monday.

This most recent closure comes months after a section of I-95 in Philadelphia collapsed, causing what was expected to be an extended closure. However, crews came up with an alternate plan to fill in the hole and got traffic moving again in less than two weeks.