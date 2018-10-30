The annual 94WIP Wing Bowl ended up turning into one big Eagles pep rally. NBC10's Matt DeLucia reports.

Wing Bowl Celebrates More Than Just Gluttony With Eagles in Super Bowl

What to Know Radio station 94 WIP is ending Wing Bowl after 26 years.

The annual chicken wing-eating competition drew thousands of fans to the Wells Fargo Center on Super Bowl weekend.

The event of excess was known for drunken exploits, scantily-clad Wingettes and chicken wings.

The Wing Bowl, Philadelphia’s annual Super Bowl weekend celebration of excess, has come to an end.

Wing Bowl founders and 94 WIP morning hosts Angelo Cataldi and Al Morganti made the announcement on their show Tuesday morning.

“Wing Bowl, after 26 years, is being put to rest,” an emotional Cataldi said.

Station reps cited the Eagles winning the Super Bowl, which happened just days after the final Wing Bowl, as the reason for ending the annual chicken wing-eating competition.

Wing Bowl, held early in the morning on the Friday before the Super Bowl, was known as much for its outlandish entrances and scantily clad Wingettes as it was for chicken wing eating.

The first Wing Bowl was held in a hotel lobby. The event quickly grew to packing the Wells Fargo Center with thousands of (sometimes drunken) fans each winter and even becoming a ticketed event.

Over the years, celebrities from Snooki to Jon Bon Jovi took part in the festivities as the organizers looked to make each year bigger and better.

Molly Schuyler downed 501 wings to set the record at last year's final Wing Bowl.