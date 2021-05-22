911 Wait Times Are Up in Philly. Here's What to Do When You Call

Staffing shortages and an influx of calls are causing longer wait times during 911 calls in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Police Department said it is contending with a “significant increase” in calls as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have eased, plus scheduling changes to adjust to the staff shortage.

The department added that it has increased staff during peak call hours and that Mayor Jim Kenney has approved additional funds to hire 75 more dispatchers.

“With the additional staffing and reallocation of staffing resources, we are confident that 911 callers will see a decrease in wait times,” the PPD said.

For now, though, people waiting to reach a 911 dispatcher should do the following: