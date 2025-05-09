1 person killed, 2 injured including 9-year-old in Wilmington shooting, police say

A 21-year-old man is dead and a 9-year-old girl and 19-year-old woman are injured after a shooting in Wilmington on Thursday, police said.

The triple shooting took place at around 6:44 p.m. at the 800 block of East 22nd Street, police said, just yards away from the Thomas Edison Junior High School.

The male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries. The woman and child are in stable condition and expected to survive, according to officials.

People who live in the area say they are fed up with the violence. One man who lives near the shooting agreed to speak to NBC10 without sharing his name or showing his face.

"We got a lot of politicians actively doing things, but we don’t see it," the man said. "So we need to see more pressure on people getting paid to do the job that’s obviously not being done."

Police said it is not clear what led up to the shooting and have not announced any arrests or a motive.

The shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Joseph Wicks at 302-576-3654 or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.