9 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores to remain closed following looting in Philly

Nine Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Philadelphia remain closed following multiple reports of looting across the city over the last few days.

On Wednesday the company decided to close all of its stores in the Philadelphia area for the safety of its employees and to assess the damage.

The liquor store was a main target for looters, at least 18 stores were robbed Tuesday night and despite the company's efforts to close all the stores at least one was reportedly looted Wednesday night.

The company said the following stories in Philadelphia will "remain closed until further notice":

3250 N. Broad St.

The Shops at Brewerytown, 3101 W. Girard Ave.

4229 N Broad St.

5159 Lancaster Ave.

4906-4908 Baltimore Ave.

Erie Plaza, 3772 L St.

2115 N 22nd St.

Roosevelt Plaza, 6577 Roosevelt Blvd.

Adams & Tabor Center, 730 Adams Ave.

"We continue to prioritize the safety of our employees and our customers. We appreciate their continued patience and understanding," Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Press Secretary Shawn Kelly said in a statement.

Kelly added the company will have most of the stores in Philadelphia open Thursday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.