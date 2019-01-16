9-Year-Old Girl Climbs Wall to Save Grandmother’s Life

Cayla, 9, is being called a hero for saving her grandmother’s life. Her grandmother had a ruptured brain aneurysm. If it wasn’t for Cayla’s instincts her grandmother wouldn’t have survived.

A 9-year-old girl is being called a hero after she saved her grandmother’s life.

Cayla Davis’ mom dropped her off at her grandmother’s home in Chester, Pennsylvania, Monday, just like she normally does every day. When her grandmother didn’t come to the door, Cayla called her name but received no answer.

Knowing something was wrong, Cayla ran around the house and checked every window but all of them were locked. The girl then remembered there was one window at the home her grandmother never replaced because it was never used or opened. The girl then climbed up and reached the small transom window and climbed through it to get inside, cutting her lip in the process.

As the home security alarm went off, Cayla ran upstairs and found her grandmother unconscious on the floor. She then called her mom and told her to come back to the home.

First Alert Weather Triple Threat: Two Winter Storms Then Dangerous Cold

Police officers arrived at the house, responding to the alarm. Knowing she needed a way for police to get inside, Cayla found her grandmother’s keys and threw them out of the window she came in through. Police were able to get inside and Cayla’s grandmother was taken to the hospital where she is being treated for a ruptured brain aneurysm.

“If Cayla hadn’t found her she certainly would have passed away,” Cynthia Bernard, the victim’s sister, told NBC10.

The day before the incident, Cayla climbed a rock wall during a trip with the local Andrew Hicks Foundation. She told NBC10 that moment gave her the confidence to scale the wall of the house and save her grandmother’s life. If she didn’t act so quickly, Cayla’s mom believes the family would likely be planning for a funeral. Now Cayla hopes other young kids can learn something from her heroics.

“I say keep following your dreams,” she said. “And then if you try to do it, anything is possible.”