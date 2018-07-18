9 Things to Do In and Around Philly This Weekend

Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on!
Here's the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend in Philadelphia and South Jersey.
July 20-22
What: University City Dining Days
It’s 10 days of prix-fixed meal specials at participating restaurants in University City.
Where: Various restaurants
When: July 12 through July 22
Cost: Three-course meals can run from $15 to $35
What: Friday Night Fireworks in Wildwood
Grab a blanket or a beach chair and head to the beach to watch this awesome fireworks display every Friday through the summer.
Where: Pine Avenue and the Beach, Wildwood
When: Friday, July 20, at 10 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Movies at the Mann: Star Wars: A New Hope
Watch the movie outside while listening to The Philadelphia Orchestra accompany the movie live.
Where: Mann Center for the Performing Arts
When: Friday, July 20
Cost: $25 and up
What: The British Invasion Years
This live concert pays tribute to the 1960s pop and rock era.
Where: Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Avenue, Cape May, NJ
When: Friday, July 20 at 8 p.m.
Cost: Varies
What: Lancaster Avenue Jazz Festival
Families can enjoy the up-and-coming jazz musicians in the park while strolling the children’s village, artisan vendors and delicious food trucks. Tim Warfield will headline.
Where: Saunders Park, 3827 Powelton Avenue
When: Saturday, July 21 at noon (Rain date: July 22)
Cost: Free
What: Food Truck Frenzy
Live music, hayrides, pony rides, face painting and food trucks! Lots and lots of food trucks will be at this first ever festival at Linvilla Orchards. Just a few of the trucks in attendance will be Dump-N-Roll, Plum Pit, Roasty Toasty, the Tot Cart, Mama’s Meatballs, Cupcake Carnivale and more! Families can pick their own fruits and vegetables too.
When: Saturday, July 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Raindate: July 22)
Where: Linvilla Orchards
Cost: Varies
What: Outdoor Movie Screenings in Philadelphia: Hugo
When: Saturday, July 21, 10 minutes before sunset
Where: Trolley Car Diner
Cost: Free
What: Cape May County 4-H Fair
This family-friendly event has livestock and horse exhibits, food vendors, a children’s petting zoo, livestock auctions and more.
Where: 4-H Fairgrounds, 355 Court House, Cape May Court House, NJ
When: July 19-21
Cost: Free
What: Railroad Days
Enjoy railroad history, model and toy trains and displays and much more at this two-day festival.
Where: Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Route 9 S, Cape May, NJ
When: July 21-22
Cost: Free