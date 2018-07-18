9 Things to Do In and Around Philly This Weekend - NBC 10 Philadelphia
9 Things to Do In and Around Philly This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered with nine events in your area.

By Courtney Elko

Published 17 minutes ago

    Photo by R. Kennedy for GPTMC
    Throughout the year, foodies visit Delaware County's 300-acre Linvilla Orchards to pick their own in- season fruits and vegetables. The family-run farm is dedicated to agriculture, entertainment and education.

    Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on!

    Here's the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend in Philadelphia and South Jersey. 

    July 20-22

    What: University City Dining Days

    It’s 10 days of prix-fixed meal specials at participating restaurants in University City.

    Where: Various restaurants

    When: July 12 through July 22

    Cost: Three-course meals can run from $15 to $35

    What: Friday Night Fireworks in Wildwood

    Grab a blanket or a beach chair and head to the beach to watch this awesome fireworks display every Friday through the summer.

    Where: Pine Avenue and the Beach, Wildwood

    When: Friday, July 20, at 10 p.m.

    Cost: Free

    What: Movies at the Mann: Star Wars: A New Hope

    Watch the movie outside while listening to The Philadelphia Orchestra accompany the movie live.

    Where: Mann Center for the Performing Arts

    When: Friday, July 20

    Cost: $25 and up

    What: The British Invasion Years

    This live concert pays tribute to the 1960s pop and rock era.

    Where: Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Avenue, Cape May, NJ

    When: Friday, July 20 at 8 p.m.

    Cost: Varies

    What: Lancaster Avenue Jazz Festival

    Families can enjoy the up-and-coming jazz musicians in the park while strolling the children’s village, artisan vendors and delicious food trucks. Tim Warfield will headline.

    Where: Saunders Park, 3827 Powelton Avenue

    When: Saturday, July 21 at noon (Rain date: July 22)

    Cost: Free

    What: Food Truck Frenzy

    Live music, hayrides, pony rides, face painting and food trucks! Lots and lots of food trucks will be at this first ever festival at Linvilla Orchards. Just a few of the trucks in attendance will be Dump-N-Roll, Plum Pit, Roasty Toasty, the Tot Cart, Mama’s Meatballs, Cupcake Carnivale and more! Families can pick their own fruits and vegetables too.

    When: Saturday, July 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Raindate: July 22)

    Where: Linvilla Orchards

    Cost: Varies

    What: Outdoor Movie Screenings in Philadelphia: Hugo

    When: Saturday, July 21, 10 minutes before sunset

    Where: Trolley Car Diner

    Cost: Free

    What: Cape May County 4-H Fair

    This family-friendly event has livestock and horse exhibits, food vendors, a children’s petting zoo, livestock auctions and more.

    Where: 4-H Fairgrounds, 355 Court House, Cape May Court House, NJ

    When: July 19-21

    Cost: Free

    What: Railroad Days

    Enjoy railroad history, model and toy trains and displays and much more at this two-day festival.

    Where: Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Route 9 S, Cape May, NJ

    When: July 21-22

    Cost: Free

      

