The City of Philadelphia says a phone outage is preventing people from calling 9-1-1 from landlines.

The outage is not affecting cellphones.

City officials say any emergency calls for police, fire or medical help should be made from cellphones for the time being.

The city said a Verizon issue is the cause of the outage and that they are working with the telecommunications company to fix it.

The same outage hindered phone communications at Penn Medicine and the University of Pennsylvania earlier on Monday, Philadelphia police said.

Monday afternoon, Saint Joseph's University announced on Twitter that their phone system was also impacted by the 911 outage and encouraged students to use their cellphones until the problem is fixed.