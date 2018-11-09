People trying to reach 9-1-1 from a landline in Delaware County were urged to use a cellphone of dial the county 9-1-1 center directly for about an hour Friday.

“We are receiving reports that landline phone users are having problems calling 911,” Delaware County Emergency Services said shortly after noon Friday. “The scope of the problem is still being determined.”

Just after 1 p.m., the county said "local telephone carriers have restored 911 service to landline customers in many parts of Delaware County."

Cellphone calls to 9-1-1 continued to work throughout the outage.

County emergency services continued to search for cause of the temporary outage Friday afternoon.

In case someone does still encounter an issue calling 9-1-1: "Remember, the alternate number for Delaware County’s 911 Center is always 610 892-5324," Delco emergency services said.