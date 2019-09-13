What to Know An 87-year-old man delivering payroll to a South Philadelphia business on Labor Day became the victim of a robbery, police say.

A lurking man wearing a Phillies hat and hoodie attacked the older man and took a bag of cash.

Police are hoping someone recognizes the robber.

A lurking man in a Phillies hat knocked an 87-year-old man to the ground during a robbery in South Philadelphia earlier this month.

Philadelphia police released surveillance video Friday of the Sept. 2 robbery in hopes of capturing the guy who made off with a bag of cash.

Police said the 87-year-old man was delivering receipts and payroll to a business on the 1700 block of S 4th Street around 8:15 a.m. when a guy wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and a red and blue Phillies hat took his hands out of his pocket and lunged for the cash bag.

During the struggle, the robber knocked the older man and himself to the ground before quickly getting up and running off with the money.

Police urged anyone who spots the robber to call 911 immediately. If you recognize the man, you can confidentially call 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 773847.