Caught on Cam: Guy in Phillies Hat Knocks 87-year-old to Ground During South Philly Robbery - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Caught on Cam: Guy in Phillies Hat Knocks 87-year-old to Ground During South Philly Robbery

An 87-year-old man delivering payroll to a South Philadelphia business on a Monday morning became the victim of a robbery

By Dan Stamm

Published 2 hours ago

    Surveillance image released by Philadelphia police
    Do you recognize this man?

    A lurking man in a Phillies hat knocked an 87-year-old man to the ground during a robbery in South Philadelphia earlier this month.

    Philadelphia police released surveillance video Friday of the Sept. 2 robbery in hopes of capturing the guy who made off with a bag of cash.

    Police said the 87-year-old man was delivering receipts and payroll to a business on the 1700 block of S 4th Street around 8:15 a.m. when a guy wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and a red and blue Phillies hat took his hands out of his pocket and lunged for the cash bag.

    During the struggle, the robber knocked the older man and himself to the ground before quickly getting up and running off with the money.

    Police urged anyone who spots the robber to call 911 immediately. If you recognize the man, you can confidentially call 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 773847.

      

