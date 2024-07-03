Philadelphia

84-year-old man killed in Philadelphia house fire, officials say

By Cherise Lynch

NBC10

An elderly man is dead after a house fire in Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, police announce.

According to police, officers and fire crews responded to a house fire on the 2300 block of E. Lehigh Ave. at 1:35 p.m.

Léelo en español aquí.

Police said a 84-year-old man was found inside on the first floor unresponsive. Medics pronounced him dead at 1:42 p.m.

The fire was placed under control around 2 p.m.

The man's identity has not been revealed.

