84-year-old man killed in Philadelphia house fire, officials say

An elderly man is dead after a house fire in Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, police announce.

According to police, officers and fire crews responded to a house fire on the 2300 block of E. Lehigh Ave. at 1:35 p.m.

Léelo en español aquí.

Police said a 84-year-old man was found inside on the first floor unresponsive. Medics pronounced him dead at 1:42 p.m.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The fire was placed under control around 2 p.m.

Fire Under Control 07-03-2024 14:04:00 - TULIP STREET & LEHIGH AVENUE — PFD Alerts (@PFDalerts) July 3, 2024

The man's identity has not been revealed.