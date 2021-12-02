Pennsylvania

835 to Become New Area Code for Parts of Philly Suburbs, Lehigh Valley

How does 835 sound? A new area code is coming to the Lehigh Valley and parts of the Philly suburbs.

What to Know

  • The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) announced Thursday that “835” will become the new area code for Lehigh, Berks, Delaware, Chester, and Northampton counties, and a portion of Montgomery County once the current “610” and “484” telephone numbers are exhausted in early 2023.
  • The decision was made following a 3-0 vote from the PUC on Thursday to approve a petition filed by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
  • A PUC spokesperson said the change won't require any changes to the way residents and businesses in the region dial telephone calls aside from using the new area code when necessary.

How does “835” sound? Well, whether you like it or not, you’ll have to get used to it soon if you live in the Lehigh Valley or parts of the Philly suburbs. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) announced Thursday that “835” will become the new area code for Lehigh, Berks, Delaware, Chester, and Northampton counties, and a portion of Montgomery County once the current “610” and “484” telephone numbers are exhausted in 2023. 

The decision was made following a 3-0 vote from the PUC on Thursday to approve a petition filed by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA). The NANPA is the neutral third-party entity that allocates telephone numbering resources. 

The NANPA said the remaining supply of available 610/484 telephone numbers is estimated to be exhausted in early 2023. The new 835 area code will then be assigned to the 610/484 region after that. 

“Because 10-digit dialing is already well established in this region, the eventual addition of the new 835 area code covering the same geographic area will not require any changes to the way area residents and businesses dial telephone calls – aside from using the new area code, when necessary,” a PUC spokesperson wrote. 

The PUC shared the following tips for residents and businesses in the 610/484 region to prepare for the new 835 area code: 

  • Check your devices to verify that area codes are included with all stored numbers.
  • Program, save and store phone numbers to all devices using the full 10-digit telephone number.
  • Verify that all services and equipment – such as automatic dialers, life-safety & medical alert systems, alarm/security systems and security gates, call-forwarding settings and voicemail services – recognize the new area code as a valid phone number.

More information about the new 835 area code can be found here.

