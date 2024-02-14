Philadelphia

83-year-old stabbed in the neck, killed on the front porch of a North Philly home, police said

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC10 Philadelphia

A woman is dead after being stabbed in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responded to a home on the 2900 block of North 27th Street just after 8 p.m. where they found the 83-year-old with a stab wound to her neck on the front porch, according to police.

The woman was pronounced dead by a medic at the scene, officials reported.

No arrests have been made yet, officials said. No weapon was recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

