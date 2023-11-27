Philadelphia

Woman, 81, critical after being stabbed in the face, police say

Police have a man in custody.

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A woman is in critical condition after being stabbed several times in the face in West Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

Officials said at 2:32 p.m. the victim, an 81-year-old woman, was found suffering from several stab wounds to the face inside a house along the 400 block of Edgemore Road.

Léelo en español aquí.

The woman was transported to the hospital by medics where she was placed in critical but stable condition.

A man is in custody at this time and the weapon was found at the scene, police said.

Police did not say why the man is in custody or what led to the stabbing.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
