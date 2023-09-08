80-year-old woman found shot to death in Southwest Philly home

Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia Thursday night.

According to police, officers and medics responded to the 5700 block of Broomnall Street at 9:49 p.m. to find a woman in the front bedroom of a home with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Medics pronounced the woman dead on the scene at 10:00 p.m.

Police have identified the woman as 80-year-old Rose Goodman of Philadelphia.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is an ongoing investigation, no arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered, police said.