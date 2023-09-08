Philadelphia

80-year-old woman found shot to death in Southwest Philly home

An 80-year-old woman was found shot and killed inside a home in Southwest Philadelphia Thursday night

By Cherise Lynch

crime concept by police line tape with blurred forensic law enforcement background in cinematic tone and copy space
Getty Images

Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia Thursday night.

According to police, officers and medics responded to the 5700 block of Broomnall Street at 9:49 p.m. to find a woman in the front bedroom of a home with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Medics pronounced the woman dead on the scene at 10:00 p.m.

Police have identified the woman as 80-year-old Rose Goodman of Philadelphia.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is an ongoing investigation, no arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered, police said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violenceCrime and Courts
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us