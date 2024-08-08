‘I love this job': 80-year-old bartender celebrates 50 years slinging suds at Philly's oldest pub

McGillin’s Olde Ale House, opened in 1860, has served as the setting for countless stories.

It’s the longest continuously operating bar in Philadelphia, and a staple for tourists and locals alike.

And, according to John Doyle, it’s the best bar in Philadelphia.

“Oh, just it's the greatest bar in Center City,” said Doyle. “It's the greatest bar in the city.”

Doyle would know -- he’s been working there for 50 years.

“Coming in here, I was a customer,” explains Doyle. “Came out of the Army, you know, just came on Friday nights. Come in, couple drinks, met a couple guys.”

Doyle served in Korea after graduating school and receiving a draft letter in the mail. He first stepped into McGillins in April of 1974.

One night, the doorman asked him to watch the door while he used the restroom.

The rest is history.

“If there's another word to describe, I can't think of it,” said Doyle. “I love this job. I mean, I love the people.”

Doyle worked a variety of jobs throughout the years, but always found himself behind the legendary bar by night. The extra money helped support his family – a wife and two children.

Now, at 80-years-old, Doyle is celebrating his 50th year as an employee and the bar letting everyone celebrate with him by offering special events and discounts through St. Paddy’s Day.

Owner, Chris Mullins, said Doyle has not only been a model employee, but a great friend since day one.

“A great Irish storyteller I mean you get him going and he can tell stories,” said Mullins. “It's the talent for just enjoying life.”

When they’re together, Mullins and Doyle are taken right back to the 70s – telling story for story until they’re both doubled over in laughter.

While Doyle admits his schedule has slimmed down as the years go by, he says he has no plans to throw in the bar towel.

“It's a privilege to let them have me come in here, to let me come in every Saturday and do my thing,” said Doyle of his one-day-a-week shift. “So, it's a pleasure just to come here every Saturday and have just a great day.”

If you visit the bar on a Saturday afternoon... ask for John Doyle. Then, order your drink and a story to go with it.

“ I mean, I don't feel my age,” said Doyle. “I might look it, but I don't feel it. That's another story.”