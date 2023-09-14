A group of students at Abington Senior High School were arrested after a fight broke out on Thursday shortly before 11:30 a.m., police said in a statement.

The fight in the cafeteria ended when an Abington Police School Resource Officer, school staff and the school's security team stepped in.

The eight students involved were charged with riot and simple assault charges, according to police.

Police in Abington are investigating the fight and what led up to it.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"We will continue to ensure the safety and well-being of our students. Altercations will never be tolerated at Abington Senior High School," principal Angelo Berrios said in a statement to the school community.

According to police, there were no serious injuries during the incident.

If you have any information about what happened, please call School Resource Officer Jordan Jones at 267-536-1074.