79-year-old woman shot in the head in Philadelphia, police say

By Cherise Lynch

Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was shot in the head Friday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 3400 block of N. 3rd Street at 10:35 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 79-year-old woman shot one time to the left side of her head, police said.

The woman was transported to the hospital by private vehicle and placed in critical condition, according to police.

Police said they have one man in custody, no weapon was recovered and the investigation remains ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

