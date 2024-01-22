79-year-old woman found dead in Wilmington, Del. apartment fire

Officials in Delaware are investigating after a woman was found dead in an apartment that was on fire in Wilmington on Sunday morning.

According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office, fire crews responding to a reported fire in an apartment in the Shipley Manor Independent Living Facility along the 2700 block of Shipley Road, at about 5 a.m., found a 79-year-old woman dead inside.

Officials said the fire was extinguished by the building's sprinkler system before fire crews arrived.

Fire officials said the origin and cause of the fire is still undetermined, while the incident remains under investigation.

Officials have not yet provided an identity of the woman, nor have they detailed how she died.

No one else was injured in the fire and, officials said, the apartment suffered about $10,000 worth of damage due to the incident.