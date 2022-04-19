Philadelphia

76ers Fan Shot Dead on Food Run During Watch Party in Philly, Police Say

A young man who went out for Chinese takeout during the Philadelphia 76ers game Monday night was shot to death in the Germantown neighborhood as he returned to a watch party, police said.

By Randy Gyllenhaal and Brian X. McCrone

A 21-year-old man who went on a food run during a Philadelphia 76ers watch party in the Germantown neighborhood was shot to death during a spray of gunfire outside the house where his friends were gathered.

The victim, who has not been identified, died Tuesday night outside the party on Earlham Terrace near Pulaski Avenue in Northwest Philadelphia, police said. At least six bullets were fired in the shooting, with some lodged in the home where about 10 other people were watching the game.

Some children were also in the house watching the game during the gunfire.

The young man had left during the game, which began around 7:30 and ended at 10 p.m., to pick up Chinese food at a nearby takeout restaurant, police said. He was killed as he was about to re-enter the watch party.

No arrests have been made.

