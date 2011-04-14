76ers and Flyers Pep Rally

It's playoffs time! Get ready to cheer on your favorite team! Comcast-Spectator will be hosting a pep rally for fans of the Flyers and 76ers. On Friday, April 15th from 12p.m. to 2p.m. in front of the Wells Fargo Center. Fans will celebrate the beginning of the post season with $1 hotdogs, soda, live music, interactive games, and much more.



Special appearances from former Flyers and Sixers players, 76ers Hip Hop, and members from the Sixers Dance Team will also greet fans during the rally.



Fans will also be able to enjoy the opportunity to purchase official playoff merchandise for both the Flyers and 76ers inside the new Fan Gear store located at the Wells Fargo Center. During all playoff games the store will have extended hours Monday through Friday 11a.m. until 5p.m.Come and support your favorite team and have a good time doing it.



